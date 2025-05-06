A New MRI Machine Just Arrived In Muskoka

Key diagnostic equipment has been delivered after three years of determined local fundraising

After a successful fundraising campaign to bring much-needed medical equipment to the Muskoka area, a brand-new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine has arrived and is finding it’s new home in Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site.

The 8,000-pound machine left the Siemens Facility in Erlangen, Germany on April 30, and was lowered by crane into its final position where it will be installed within the new MRI addition in Huntsville. The hospital anticipates commissioning testing and diagnostics to later this month, with the machine fully functional by July.

The MRI’s arrival is the result of a concerted effort by the Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) to raise $10 million as part of its Focus on Imaging campaign. This initiative sourced contributions from the community to bring new and improved medical imaging and diagnostic equipment to the area. The campaign generated 2,460 donations from residents, businesses and community groups from South River to Orillia and Haliburton to Parry Sound in only three years, a relatively short period of time for a campaign like this.

“This is a life-changing investment for Muskoka and Almaguin’s healthcare and a game changer for each resident and visitor”, says Katherine Craine, CEO of Huntsville Hospital Foundation. “Our donors have turned a shared vision into reality, and now they can see the impact of their generosity.”

Once opened with patient services this summer, the new local MRI service in Muskoka is estimated to save over 7,000 hours behind the wheel for patients, and spare more than 700,000 kilometres of travel to hospitals outside of our region for an MRI. At maturity, Muskoka and area’s MRI service will complete 5,000 MRI scans locally every year.

“The addition of MRI services close to home is a transformative step forward for our hospital operations,” says Cheryl Harrison, President and CEO of Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC). “It will allow us to diagnose patients more quickly and accurately, reduce the need for travel, and ultimately improve care coordination across the region.”

Both the HHF and MAHC are grateful to the donors who made this possible, as well as to the staff and medical professionals who worked behind the scenes to bring the MRI machine to Muskoka.

The Foundation continues its fundraising efforts to provide better healthcare for local residents and visitors. To see current campaign initiatives and/or to donate, please visit www.huntsvillehospitalfoundation.ca.