A Minden Hills Township Resident Has Been Charged With Impaired Driving

Back on December 29, 2020 at 10:04 p.m. Grey Bruce OPP located a vehicle near a home on the 9th Line, in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

OPP officers spoke with the driver, who failed a roadside screening device. The driver was arrested and transported to the Grey Bruce OPP detachment in Markdale. A breath test recorded readings over twice the legal limit of 80 mgs of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged Manny Neubacher, 50 years-of-age, from Minden Hills Township, with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, and operation while impaired with blood alcohol concentration 80 mgs or more.

The accused’s driver’s licence is suspended for 90 days and the vehicle they were operating was towed and impounded for seven days.

The accused must attend the Court in Owen Sound on February 11, 2021.