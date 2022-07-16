86% Of Honeymoon Plans Were Thwarted By The Pandemic

Top trends uncovered by the Expedia survey, which polled 2,000 Canadian couples, include:

Trips instead of toasters: 31% are more likely to add a honeymoon fund to their wedding registry, prompted by the pandemic to prioritize their once-in-a-lifetime trip over traditional registry items.

Mega-moons: More than half, 66% would be willing to spend more on their honeymoon compared to a typical vacation and 59% are more interested now in going to a bucket list destination.

Duo-moons: 40% of those in a relationship are planning a “duo-moon” or multiple honeymoons, such as a quick trip immediately following the wedding and an extended trip later.

“Coming out of the pandemic, couples are clearly determined to have an epic honeymoon,” says Christie Hudson, Expedia spokesperson. “For many couples that will include flights, luxurious accommodations and even romantic in-destination activities. Luckily, it’s easy for couples to plan their ultimate honeymoon and save hundreds of dollars when they bundle everything for their trip on Expedia.”

Honeymoon checklists for ultimate relaxation

After the stress of postponed plans, many couples are looking forward to enjoying some R&R during their honeymoons. According to the survey, the most popular itinerary includes an all-inclusive resort (53%), a spa day and pampering (70%), and sightseeing (62%).

On the type of destination couples desire, 44% prefer beach and tropical destinations for their ideal honeymoon, with multi-destination trips as the next best option at 22%.