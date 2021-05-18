75 Beer Stores Will Open On Victoria Day

On Monday, May 24th, 75 select Beer Store Retail locations across Ontario will be open from 11am – 6pm. The list of select stores is below. To learn more about our store hours and how TBS responds during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit the website at www.thebeerstore.ca.
|Victoria Day 2021 – Monday, May 24th
|Store
|Location
|Address
|District
|Hours of Sale
|Special Note
|3053
|Chatham
|132 Richmond St.
|7001
|11 to 6
|3151
|Sarnia
|1107 Confederation St.
|7001
|11 to 6
|3191
|Grand Bend
|21 Ontario St. N.
|7001
|11 to 6
|3251
|Windsor
|2380 Walker Rd.
|7001
|11 to 6
|3253
|Windsor
|790 Goyeau St.
|7001
|11 to 6
|3258
|Windsor
|8150 Tecumseh Blvd. E.
|7001
|11 to 6
|3291
|Leamington
|255 Erie St. S.
|7001
|11 to 5
|3107
|London
|414 Wharncliffe Rd. S.
|7002
|11 to 6
|Drive Thru Only
|3112
|London
|1080 Adelaide St. N.
|7002
|11 to 6
|3209
|Woodstock
|911 Dundas St.
|7002
|11 to 6
|Drive Thru Only
|4056
|Hamilton
|282 Parkdale Ave. N.
|7003
|11 to 6
|4057
|Hamilton
|1111 Barton St. E.
|7003
|11 to 6
|4059
|Hamilton
|959 Fennell Ave. E.
|7003
|11 to 6
|4060
|Hamilton
|75 Centennial Pkwy. N.
|7003
|11 to 6
|4075
|Hamilton
|150 Barton St. E.
|7003
|11 to 6
|4078
|Hamilton
|1408 Upper James St.
|7003
|11 to 6
|3002
|Brantford
|280 Murray St.
|7004
|11 to 6
|3004
|Brantford
|300 King George Rd.
|7004
|11 to 6
|3011
|Brantford
|50 Market St. S.
|7004
|11 to 6
|4007
|Guelph
|111 Silvercreek Pkwy. N.
|7004
|11 to 6
|4040
|Guelph
|710 Woolwich St.
|7004
|11 to 6
|4065
|Burlington
|2025 Guelph Line
|7004
|11 to 6
|4069
|Burlington
|5051 New St.
|7004
|11 to 6
|4156
|Kitchener
|250 Bleams Rd.
|7004
|11 to 6
|4157
|Cambridge
|200 Franklin Blvd.
|7004
|11 to 6
|4162
|Cambridge
|150 Holiday Inn Dr.
|7004
|11 to 6
|Drive Thru Only
|4164
|Waterloo
|70 Weber St. N.
|7004
|11 to 6
|4166
|Kitchener
|875 Highland Rd. W., Unit 80
|7004
|11 to 6
|4167
|Kitchener
|1120 Victoria St. N.
|7004
|11 to 6
|4170
|Waterloo
|624 King St. N.
|7004
|11 to 6
|Drive Thru Only
|3503
|North Bay
|2035 Cassells St.
|7005
|11 to 6
|3601
|Sudbury
|42 Lorne St.
|7005
|11 to 6
|3602
|Sudbury
|1485 Lasalle Blvd.
|7005
|11 to 6
|3656
|Thunder Bay
|212 N. Cumberland St.
|7006
|11 to 6
|2002
|Brampton
|198 Queen St. E.
|7012
|11 to 6
|2005
|Brampton
|180 Sandalwood Pkwy.
|7012
|11 to 6
|2006
|Brampton
|80 Peel Centre Dr.
|7012
|11 to 6
|2008
|Georgetown
|236 Guelph St.
|7012
|11 to 6
|2018
|Vaughan
|7850 Weston Rd.
|7012
|11 to 6
|2059
|Mississauga
|2925 Eglinton Ave. W.
|7012
|11 to 6
|2333
|Mississauga
|1550 Dundas St. E.
|7012
|11 to 6
|2362
|Etobicoke
|1530 Albion Rd.
|7012
|11 to 6
|2354
|York
|529 Oakwood Ave.
|7013
|11 to 6
|2376
|Toronto
|2625A Weston Rd.
|7013
|11 to 6
|2419
|Toronto
|227 Gerrard St. E.
|7013
|11 to 6
|2466
|Scarborough
|2360 Kennedy Rd.
|7013
|11 to 6
|2371
|York
|2153 St. Clair Ave.
|7014
|11 to 6
|2379
|North York
|81 Billy Bishop Way, Unit D3
|7014
|11 to 6
|2405
|Scarborough
|3130 Danforth Ave.
|7016
|11 to 6
|2407
|East York
|1270 Woodbine Ave.
|7016
|11 to 6
|2409
|Scarborough
|2727 Eglinton Ave. E.
|7016
|11 to 6
|2423
|Toronto
|636 Greenwood Ave.
|7016
|11 to 6
|2460
|Scarborough
|3561 Lawrence Ave. E.
|7016
|11 to 6
|2472
|Markham
|5804 Hwy. #7
|7016
|11 to 6
|2486
|Scarborough
|871 Milner Ave.
|7016
|11 to 6
|4351
|Cornwall
|838 Sydney St.
|7031
|11 to 6
|4601
|Ottawa
|1860 Bank St.
|7031
|11 to 6
|4603
|Ottawa
|1984 Baseline Rd.
|7031
|11 to 6
|4607
|Ottawa
|548 Montreal Rd.
|7031
|11 to 6
|2101
|Oshawa
|200 Ritson Rd. N., Unit B
|7033
|11 to 6
|2105
|Oshawa
|650 King St. E.
|7033
|11 to 6
|2113
|Ajax
|75 Kingston Rd. E.
|7033
|11 to 6
|2114
|Whitby
|3950 Brock St. N.
|7033
|11 to 6
|2141
|Cobourg
|476 Division St.
|7033
|11 to 6
|3444
|Orillia
|275 Atherly Rd.
|7033
|11 to 6
|4590
|Lindsay
|370 Kent St. W.
|7033
|11 to 6
|3401
|Barrie
|30 Anne St. S.
|7034
|11 to 6
|3404
|Alliston
|161 Young St.
|7034
|11 to 6
|3441
|Collingwood
|415 First St.
|7034
|11 to 6
|3443
|Midland
|9350 Hwy. #93, Box 17
|7034
|11 to 6
|4107
|Owen Sound
|1155 First Ave. E.
|7034
|11 to 6
|4301
|Belleville
|167 Bell Blvd
|7035
|11 to 6
|4502
|Kingston
|290 Concession St.
|7035
|11 to 6
|4510
|Kingston
|1090 Midland Ave.
|7035
|11 to 6
|4701
|Peterborough
|570 Lansdowne St. W.
|7035
|11 to 6
|4710
|Peterborough
|1900 Lansdowne St. W.
|7035
|11 to 6