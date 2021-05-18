75 Beer Stores Will Open On Victoria Day

On Monday, May 24th, 75 select Beer Store Retail locations across Ontario will be open from 11am – 6pm. The list of select stores is below. To learn more about our store hours and how TBS responds during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit the website at www.thebeerstore.ca.

Victoria Day 2021 – Monday, May 24th Store Location Address District Hours of Sale Special Note 3053 Chatham 132 Richmond St. 7001 11 to 6 3151 Sarnia 1107 Confederation St. 7001 11 to 6 3191 Grand Bend 21 Ontario St. N. 7001 11 to 6 3251 Windsor 2380 Walker Rd. 7001 11 to 6 3253 Windsor 790 Goyeau St. 7001 11 to 6 3258 Windsor 8150 Tecumseh Blvd. E. 7001 11 to 6 3291 Leamington 255 Erie St. S. 7001 11 to 5 3107 London 414 Wharncliffe Rd. S. 7002 11 to 6 Drive Thru Only 3112 London 1080 Adelaide St. N. 7002 11 to 6 3209 Woodstock 911 Dundas St. 7002 11 to 6 Drive Thru Only 4056 Hamilton 282 Parkdale Ave. N. 7003 11 to 6 4057 Hamilton 1111 Barton St. E. 7003 11 to 6 4059 Hamilton 959 Fennell Ave. E. 7003 11 to 6 4060 Hamilton 75 Centennial Pkwy. N. 7003 11 to 6 4075 Hamilton 150 Barton St. E. 7003 11 to 6 4078 Hamilton 1408 Upper James St. 7003 11 to 6 3002 Brantford 280 Murray St. 7004 11 to 6 3004 Brantford 300 King George Rd. 7004 11 to 6 3011 Brantford 50 Market St. S. 7004 11 to 6 4007 Guelph 111 Silvercreek Pkwy. N. 7004 11 to 6 4040 Guelph 710 Woolwich St. 7004 11 to 6 4065 Burlington 2025 Guelph Line 7004 11 to 6 4069 Burlington 5051 New St. 7004 11 to 6 4156 Kitchener 250 Bleams Rd. 7004 11 to 6 4157 Cambridge 200 Franklin Blvd. 7004 11 to 6 4162 Cambridge 150 Holiday Inn Dr. 7004 11 to 6 Drive Thru Only 4164 Waterloo 70 Weber St. N. 7004 11 to 6 4166 Kitchener 875 Highland Rd. W., Unit 80 7004 11 to 6 4167 Kitchener 1120 Victoria St. N. 7004 11 to 6 4170 Waterloo 624 King St. N. 7004 11 to 6 Drive Thru Only 3503 North Bay 2035 Cassells St. 7005 11 to 6 3601 Sudbury 42 Lorne St. 7005 11 to 6 3602 Sudbury 1485 Lasalle Blvd. 7005 11 to 6 3656 Thunder Bay 212 N. Cumberland St. 7006 11 to 6 2002 Brampton 198 Queen St. E. 7012 11 to 6 2005 Brampton 180 Sandalwood Pkwy. 7012 11 to 6 2006 Brampton 80 Peel Centre Dr. 7012 11 to 6 2008 Georgetown 236 Guelph St. 7012 11 to 6 2018 Vaughan 7850 Weston Rd. 7012 11 to 6 2059 Mississauga 2925 Eglinton Ave. W. 7012 11 to 6 2333 Mississauga 1550 Dundas St. E. 7012 11 to 6 2362 Etobicoke 1530 Albion Rd. 7012 11 to 6 2354 York 529 Oakwood Ave. 7013 11 to 6 2376 Toronto 2625A Weston Rd. 7013 11 to 6 2419 Toronto 227 Gerrard St. E. 7013 11 to 6 2466 Scarborough 2360 Kennedy Rd. 7013 11 to 6 2371 York 2153 St. Clair Ave. 7014 11 to 6 2379 North York 81 Billy Bishop Way, Unit D3 7014 11 to 6 2405 Scarborough 3130 Danforth Ave. 7016 11 to 6 2407 East York 1270 Woodbine Ave. 7016 11 to 6 2409 Scarborough 2727 Eglinton Ave. E. 7016 11 to 6 2423 Toronto 636 Greenwood Ave. 7016 11 to 6 2460 Scarborough 3561 Lawrence Ave. E. 7016 11 to 6 2472 Markham 5804 Hwy. #7 7016 11 to 6 2486 Scarborough 871 Milner Ave. 7016 11 to 6 4351 Cornwall 838 Sydney St. 7031 11 to 6 4601 Ottawa 1860 Bank St. 7031 11 to 6 4603 Ottawa 1984 Baseline Rd. 7031 11 to 6 4607 Ottawa 548 Montreal Rd. 7031 11 to 6 2101 Oshawa 200 Ritson Rd. N., Unit B 7033 11 to 6 2105 Oshawa 650 King St. E. 7033 11 to 6 2113 Ajax 75 Kingston Rd. E. 7033 11 to 6 2114 Whitby 3950 Brock St. N. 7033 11 to 6 2141 Cobourg 476 Division St. 7033 11 to 6 3444 Orillia 275 Atherly Rd. 7033 11 to 6 4590 Lindsay 370 Kent St. W. 7033 11 to 6 3401 Barrie 30 Anne St. S. 7034 11 to 6 3404 Alliston 161 Young St. 7034 11 to 6 3441 Collingwood 415 First St. 7034 11 to 6 3443 Midland 9350 Hwy. #93, Box 17 7034 11 to 6 4107 Owen Sound 1155 First Ave. E. 7034 11 to 6 4301 Belleville 167 Bell Blvd 7035 11 to 6 4502 Kingston 290 Concession St. 7035 11 to 6 4510 Kingston 1090 Midland Ave. 7035 11 to 6 4701 Peterborough 570 Lansdowne St. W. 7035 11 to 6 4710 Peterborough 1900 Lansdowne St. W. 7035 11 to 6