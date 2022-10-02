72% Of Current Postsecondary Students Report Having Pulled An All-Nighter Studying

The fourth chapter of the 2022 Canadian Student Wellbeing Study commissioned by Studiosity , the global leader in ethical online study support for postsecondary institutions, and carried out independently by Angus Reid, has revealed insights into their study habits, thoughts toward student support services, and transitioning to college/university.

This latest chapter, which surveyed 1,014 postsecondary students in Canada, includes insights such as:

72% of students say they have had to study all night without sleep to meet a deadline or get through their course workload, with 20% reporting it happens regularly

Students report studying an average of 3.3 hours per day, with male students reporting 3 hours per day and female students reporting 3.5 hours per day on average

31% of students report feeling anxious as a result of studying alone with 71% of students aged 18-19 having considered dropping a course because of it

57% of students say that having access to flexible channels would make them more inclined to use student support services

68% of students believe their institution is providing them with the skills for success in their future career

On the topic of study habits and ways of learning, there was a common theme around poor or unsupported mental health being a potential cause for needing to complete coursework through the night to make deadlines. On why they have had to study all night without sleep, one student remarked, “Mental health issues (ADHD, depression) make it difficult to start assignments, leading to staying up all night as I feel too guilty about not doing my work to go to sleep.” Another student said, “I have ADHD. This makes it very hard for me to get a reliable sense of how long things will take. It also makes it hard for me to get started, so I often have to rely on last-minute adrenaline to help me get motivated.” Some students even go on to explain their struggle with motivation and conflicting responsibilities, with common references to lack of will and having children.

Dr. Noreen Golfman, member of Studiosity’s Academic Advisory Board and former Provost and Vice-President Academic at Memorial University, says “The way that students study and learn is changing, and the way that our institutions change and adapt with student needs is continual and crucial. The resources that universities have in place to deal with mental health, anxiety concerns are welcome additions to our total student support and just weren’t there before. We still have a ways to go, but what has changed is investment and dedication to student wellbeing. Financial investment is continuing to be significant across the board at just about every institution, signaling the move in the direction of holistic support.”