$37,000 Worth Of Stolen Property Recovered, Two Charged Again

On July 27, 2021, at 7:30 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) Community Street Crime Units located in North Bay and Huntsville executed a search warrant at a home on Black Creek Road in Nipissing Township.

More than $37,000 worth of stolen property was recovered.

As a result of the investigation, 48 year-old Matthew Kilbourne and 49 year-old Colleen Spencer have been arrested and charged with the following:

Adult Altering/Destroying/Removing a vehicle identification number

Adult Possession Property Obtained by Crime

Matthew Kilbourne is being held for Bail Court.

Colleen Spencer has been released by way of Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on August 24, 2021.