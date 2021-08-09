2 In 3 Remote IT Workers In Canada Will Quit Rather Than Return To The Office Full Time

As companies ask their IT workers to get back to the office this fall, the technology workers are not so eager to come back. A new survey by an IT recruitment company Kovasys shows that about 2 in 3 (more than 71%) of IT workers in Canada would rather quit their job or not apply to a new job than to work in the office full time.

IT Employees and Their Demands from Employers

More than 74% of IT employees in Canada said that they would like to continue to work either work from home (43%) or a hybrid mix in the office and at home (35%). Only 21% said that they are OK to go back to the office full time.

When Doing Hybrid, How Many Days in The Office

The perfect mix would be to do between 2 or 3 days in the office. 28% said they would prefer to work 3 days in the office, and 24% said that they would be OK with 2 days in the office. Only 15% supported 4 days in the office and only 7% supported 1 day in the office.

Difference between Provinces

Only 50% of the respondents In Ontario said that they will quit their jobs if not offered hybrid or work from home option, compared to 71% in Quebec, and 87% in Atlantic provinces.

Productivity When Working from Home

35% of IT employees respondents said that they are more productive when working from home, 55% said about the same, and 9% said less productive.

Difference in Age Matters and Marriage Status

24% of IT employees between 20 and 40 years old were the most eager group to return to the office full time, while only 12% of employees between 40-55 wanted to get back to the office full time.

Married employers are 30% more likely to quit their job if asked to come back to the office full time.

“As the coronavirus abates, we see more and more companies asking their IT employees to come back to the office full time,” said Alex Kovalenko, Director of Operations at Kovasys IT Recruitment. “Most of the IT employees we speak to would prefer to work from home or do a hybrid model where they would work partially from home and from the office. As we can see from the survey, 2 in 3 employees would quit if not given that option.”

