RV Fire At Doe Lake Campground Rizzort On Sunday

On Sunday August 8, 2021 at 8:40 a.m., the Burk’s Falls Fire Department responded to an RV fire at Doe Lake Campground Rizzort in Katrine Ontario.

Owned and operated by Anthony & Nancy Rizzo.

When crews arrived, they found the RV trailer fully involved in fire and flames.

As part of the mutual aid agreement Perry, Magnetawan, and Kearney fire departments also attended the scene. The park owner with assistance from park residents removed all sources of ignition that were in the area.

There is no word on a damage estimate but the RV is a total loss. There were no injuries reported.

The park owner took to Facebook to thank the fire departments and residents who helped as it could have been disastrous.