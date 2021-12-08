$1M Max Millions Ticket Sold In Kenora/Rainy River Area

As the LOTTO MAX jackpot grows to an estimated $60 million plus an estimated 6 MAXMILLIONS for the Friday, December 10, 2021 draw, there are some million-dollar tickets waiting to be claimed in Ontario today.

A MAXMILLIONS ticket worth $1 million was sold somewhere in the Kenora/Rainy River area from the Tuesday, December 7, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw.

Also, a ticket sold in Simcoe County won the $1 million ENCORE prize from last night’s draw.

OLG reminds players that they can check their tickets from home on OLG.ca, by using the OLG App on their mobile device, signing up on OLG.ca for winning number email alerts or by calling our WIN! Line at 416-870-8946 (Toronto area) or toll free at 1-866-891-8946 (outside Toronto area).

OLG is currently booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto only for those claims that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the further availability of in-person prize claims.

LOTTO MAX players in Ontario have won over $6.6 billion since 2009, including 87 jackpot wins and 719 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province. LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The next LOTTO MAX draw on Friday, December 10, 2021 will offer a $60 million jackpot plus an estimated 6 MAXMILLIONS. Customers can purchase their tickets on OLG.ca or at authorized OLG retailers until 10:30 p.m. for the draw that evening.