16 Classic Holiday Foods, Ranked From Best To Worst

As the festive season arrives, Canadians are gearing up to indulge in a range of delectable dishes that define the spirit of the holidays.

In an effort to guide Canadians through the holiday season, food box delivery service Chefs Plate, have analyzed search data across Google, TikTok and Instagram to present the definitive ranking of the top Canadian holiday dishes – from the sublime to the less-than-jolly.

Canadian dinner dishes ranked from best to worst

Nanaimo Bars Christmas Tourtiere Eggnog Brussel Sprouts Mashed Potato Butter Tarts Cranberry Sauce Fruitcake Mulled Wine Shortbread Buche de Noel Stuffing Roast Turkey Christmas Pudding Cheese Platter Baked Ham

Originating from British Columbia, Nanaimo bars claim the top spot with their delightful layers of chocolate, custard and coconut goodness. These no-bake wonders are a festive favorite that adds a sweet touch to any holiday gathering.

Shortly followed by the iconic Christmas tourtiere, a savory meat pie hailing from Quebec. Bursting with a flavorful medley of ground meats and spices, this holiday classic is a perennial favorite that captures the essence of Canadian holiday traditions.

In third place is Eggnog, the holiday spirit wouldn’t be complete without a glass of velvety eggnog, earning its place in the ranking. Whether enjoyed on its own or spiked with a touch of rum or brandy, eggnog adds a creamy and indulgent note to celebrations.

A spokesperson from Chefs Plate said: “Whether savoring the richness of tourtiere or satisfying a sweet tooth with butter tarts, there’s a delight for every palate. Appreciating the diversity that makes the holiday’s in Canada a celebration of flavors, memories and the shared warmth of the season.”

Classic dishes to try for the holiday’s

Holiday Turkey Roast & Bacon Green Beans with thyme mash & homemade rolls

The holidays have arrived with a fraction of the mess, stress and planning! Thyme-rubbed turkey is the star of this dish, served alongside creamy mashed potatoes, homemade rolls and green beans with a crispy bacon-shallot topping.

Ultimate Holiday Dressing with Walnuts & Cranberries

This dressing is truly the ultimate holiday side dish! Leeks, celery and fresh herbs fill it with rich, savoury flavours. Topped with crunchy walnuts and sweet bites of dried cranberries, this dish completes your turkey feast.

Roasted Vegetable Medley with Fig-Orange Vinaigrette and Feta

Simple roasted vegetables are the perfect dish to dress up for the holidays. Here, we are making a zesty, slightly sweet and delicious vinaigrette to dress roasted Brussels sprouts, parsnips and sweet potatoes. It’s the perfect side to add a little wow to your holiday plate.

Chefs Plate analyzed average monthly search volume across Google, TikTok and Instagram to create the definitive list of Christmas dishes.