15 To 25cm Of Snow Starting Tonight For The Parry Sound, Rosseau Areas

Snow squalls beginning overnight tonight into Monday.

Snow squall watch issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

What:

Heavy lake effect snow. Local snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm are possible by Monday night.

Peak snowfall rates may reach 2 to 4 cm per hour.

Visibility may become significantly reduced due to locally heavy snow and blowing snow.

When:

Sunday overnight to Monday night.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.