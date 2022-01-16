15 cm Of Snowfall Expected To Start Tonight

Total snowfall accumulation of 5 to 15 cm.

Snow, heavy at times, which could significantly reduce visibilities.

Local blowing snow at times due to winds gusting up to 60 km/h.

Special weather statement continued for:

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,

Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County,

Caledon,

When: Tonight through Monday afternoon or evening.

Discussion: A low pressure system tracking south of the Great Lakes will bring significant snowfall to portions of southern Ontario. There remains some uncertainty to the exact snowfall amounts across the region, however, snow may fall heavy at times and impact travel on Monday. Additionally, local blowing snow is possible Monday afternoon and evening with gusty northerly to northwesterly winds.

Snowfall warning continued for:

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Current details:

Significant snowfall beginning tonight.

Hazards:

Total snowfall amounts near 15 cm.

Snow, at times heavy, with peak snowfall rates up to 2 cm per hour possible which could significantly reduce visibilities.

Local blowing snow at times due to winds gusting up to 50 km/h.

When: Tonight through Monday evening.

Discussion: A low pressure system tracking south of the Great Lakes will bring significant snowfall to the region. Local blowing snow is also possible Monday afternoon and evening due to gusty northerly to northwesterly winds.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.