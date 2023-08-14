1 In 4 Canadians Will Go Shopping For Back-To-School This Year

According to Retail Council of Canada‘s (RCC) Back-to-School 2023 Shopping Survey, people plan to spend carefully this year and are more focused on purchasing lower-priced items than in years past. In line with this, stationery is expected to be the top spending category (60.8%), which is noteworthy since this this product category did not make the list at all in 2022. Shoppers also plan to defer purchases of higher-priced items.

The rush to shop starts now as 29.5% of respondents said they plan to make their purchases 2-4 weeks before the start of school returns (vs 42.9% in 2022). 15.7% of Canadians will make their purchases one week or less before the start of school. This is a shift from 2021 and 2022 when we saw people shopping much earlier because many items were expected to be out of stock. Now that they supply chain has normalized, consumers intend to shop closer to the start of the school year.

Other takeaways of interest include: