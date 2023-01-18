Zellers Releases First 25 Locations Inside Hudson’s Bay Stores

2023 has arrived, and with it, Zellers on the horizon. The beloved Canadian brand is thrilled to announce the planned locations for its first 25 Zellers store experiences within Hudson’s Bay. Opening in communities across the country, the brick-and-mortar locations will complement the first-ever Zellers.ca ecommerce site, ultimately bringing Zellers to nearly every community in Canada.
Customers will be greeted with a thoughtful selection of design-led products across home decor, toys, baby, apparel and pets, housed within Zellers’ signature red and white that will guide customers along in their retail journey. To stay in the loop, beginning today shoppers can sign up for updates on Zellers.ca – the future home of Zellers’ fully integrated e-commerce platform.
At launch, the Zellers experience within Hudson’s Bay will be between 8,000 – 10,000 sq ft., depending on location. The Zellers in-store experience and Zellers.ca are planned to launch simultaneously.
Zellers launch communities:
British Columbia
- Hudson’s Bay, Downtown Vancouver
- Aberdeen Mall, Kamloops
- Guildford Town Centre, Surrey
- 7 Oaks Shopping Centre, Abbotsford
Alberta
- Kingsway Garden Mall, Edmonton
- Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat
- Sunridge Mall, Calgary
Saskatchewan
- Midtown Plaza, Saskatoon
Manitoba
- St. Vital, Winnipeg
Ontario
- Erin Mills, Mississauga
- Burlington Mall, Burlington
- White Oaks Mall, London
- Scarborough Town Centre , Scarborough
- Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines
- Cambridge Centre, Cambridge
- Rideau Center, Ottawa
- St. Laurent Center, Ottawa
- Cataraqui Town Centre , Kingston
Quebec
- Place Rosemère, Rosemère
- Galeries d’Anjou, Ville Anjou
- Carrefour de l’Estrie, Sherbrooke
- Les Promenades Gatineau, Gatineau
- Les Galeries de la Capitale, Quebec City
Nova Scotia
- Micmac Mall, Dartmouth
- Mayflower Shopping Mall, Sydney