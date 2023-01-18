Zellers Releases First 25 Locations Inside Hudson’s Bay Stores

2023 has arrived, and with it, Zellers on the horizon. The beloved Canadian brand is thrilled to announce the planned locations for its first 25 Zellers store experiences within Hudson’s Bay. Opening in communities across the country, the brick-and-mortar locations will complement the first-ever Zellers.ca ecommerce site, ultimately bringing Zellers to nearly every community in Canada.

Customers will be greeted with a thoughtful selection of design-led products across home decor, toys, baby, apparel and pets, housed within Zellers’ signature red and white that will guide customers along in their retail journey. To stay in the loop, beginning today shoppers can sign up for updates on Zellers.ca – the future home of Zellers’ fully integrated e-commerce platform.

At launch, the Zellers experience within Hudson’s Bay will be between 8,000 – 10,000 sq ft., depending on location. The Zellers in-store experience and Zellers.ca are planned to launch simultaneously.

Zellers launch communities:

British Columbia

Hudson’s Bay, Downtown Vancouver

Aberdeen Mall, Kamloops

Guildford Town Centre, Surrey

7 Oaks Shopping Centre, Abbotsford

Alberta

Kingsway Garden Mall, Edmonton

Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat

Sunridge Mall, Calgary

Saskatchewan

Midtown Plaza , Saskatoon

Manitoba

St. Vital , Winnipeg

Ontario

Erin Mills , Mississauga

, Burlington Mall, Burlington

White Oaks Mall, London

Scarborough Town Centre , Scarborough

Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines

Cambridge Centre, Cambridge

Rideau Center, Ottawa

St. Laurent Center, Ottawa

Cataraqui Town Centre , Kingston

Quebec

Place Rosemère, Rosemère

Galeries d’ Anjou , Ville Anjou

, Ville Anjou Carrefour de l’Estrie, Sherbrooke

Les Promenades Gatineau, Gatineau

Les Galeries de la Capitale, Quebec City

Nova Scotia