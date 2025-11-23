Yoplait YOP Drinkable Yogurt Recalled Due To Pieces Of Plastic

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible presence of pieces of plastic.

What you should do Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

The recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.

Public enquiries

Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international)

Email: information@inspection.gc.ca