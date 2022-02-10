Winter Weather Travel Advisory In Effect Starting Friday Morning

Snow with total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm.

Low visibility from snow and local blowing snow.

Weather advisory issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

When:

Friday and Friday Night.

Discussion:

Snow will arrive by Friday morning as an Alberta Clipper approaches. Snow will become mixed with or change over to rain for a few hours Friday afternoon as temperatures rise a little above the zero degree mark.

Precipitation will change back to snow or flurries Friday night as much colder air returns. Brisk northerly winds may cause blowing snow Friday night in exposed areas.

Impacts:

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.