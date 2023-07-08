Winner Celebrates Canada Day Long Weekend With $20k Soldiers’ 50/50 Jackpot

Barrie resident Tom Fulton celebrated the first official long weekend of the summer season with a $20,205 Soldiers’ 50/50 grand prize win.

This month’s winner was having an average Friday morning at the office when he was surprised by members of the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Foundation team and a giant cheque with his name on it.

“This is incredible,” Fulton said. “I’ve been playing [Soldiers’ 50/50] forever and I hadn’t won.”

Fulton began supporting the OSMH Foundation’s Soldiers’ 50/50 raffle when he started working in Orillia in 2021. He was inspired to participate in charity 50/50 raffles after seeing a friend of his win big.

“He sat across me one day at my desk at the other dealership I was working at and told me he had a secret to share with me,” Fulton remembered. “I looked up and said, ‘You won the lottery’. He told me he did, and he could see my smile through a mask.”

Fulton played all the bigger lotteries but decided to support Soldiers 50/50 because he believed he would have better odds of winning.

“It’s a great cause, and it’s got way better odds,” Fulton said.

Though he doesn’t have any official plans for the grand prize yet, Fulton plans to share the winnings with his son, Dylan.

Fulton always buys tickets for himself and his son and selflessly wished it was his son who had won the grand prize.

“It’s a tough world out there for these kids right now,” Fulton said. “So, yeah, he will definitely get some of [the grand prize].”

The Soldiers’ Summer of Winning is back! Soldiers’ 50/50 Raffle is celebrating summer with the return of our special two-month draw. Last year’s Summer of Winning jackpot was $55,420, and, due to the support from our growing community, this year’s jackpot is expected to be bigger and better than before!

With $12,000 in Early Bird prizes and ticket bundles starting at just $10, there’s never been a better time to support Soldiers’ through the Soldiers’ 50/50 Raffle! The first Early Bird draw is for $2,000 and the draw takes place on July 12 – buy your tickets early and you could be the next big winner!

Soldiers’ 50/50 raffle is managed by the Soldiers’ Foundation and works to generate funding for areas of emerging need within Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

To learn more about the new Soldiers’ 50/50, visit soldiers5050.ca. When you win, we all win!