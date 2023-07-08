Orillia OPP Introduces L.E.A.P. Program To High School Students

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) introduces the Leadership, Education, Activity, Partnership program (L.E.A.P) to 21 local high school students.

The Orillia OPP in conjunction with the City of Orillia, the Downtown Orillia Management Board and the Orillia Fire Department have created the LEAP Program which stands for Leadership, Education, Activity and Partnership Program. This program is designed to give high school aged youth an opportunity to give back to their community through community engagement activities and learn about the dangers of drugs, guns, gangs and human trafficking. There are 21 youth from local high schools attending the four-day program which will take place in numerous locations around the City of Orillia. Some of the community engagement activities include a Community BBQ, local parks clean up and a Charity Car Wash.

○ July 10th, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. – Community BBQ at the Orillia Youth Centre

○ July 11th, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. – Charity Car Wash with Orillia Fire Department at Rotary Place

This four-day program would not have been possible without the support of our local sponsors. The Orillia OPP is looking forward to this event being a positive and successful one in hopes of making this an annual program.