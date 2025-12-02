Wildlife Rehabbers Hall Of Fame 2025 Inductees Announced

Wildlife Rehabbers Hall of Fame was established in 2017 and two awards are given out a year. The two awards are “Wildlife Rehabber of the Year” (a Wildlife Rehabber who has made a difference to Wildlife Rescue in Ontario) and “Wildlife Hero Award” (a non-Wildlife Rehabber who has gone above and beyond and made a difference to Wildlife Rehabbing in Ontario). The two 2025 inductee are:

“Wildlife Rehabber of the year” is Mike McIntosh of Bear With Us Sanctuary and Rehabilitation Centre from Sprucedale Ontario. Mike looks after injured and orphaned black bears from all over Ontario and can have up to 100 bears at once. He works closely with the Ministry of Natural Resources “Bear-wise ” program. Mike is considered one of the most knowable persons in Ontario when it comes to black bears.

“Wildlife Hero Award” is Dr. Clare Maine of Rockwood Veterinarian Clinic. Dr. Maine has been working with Wildlife Rehabbers in Ontario since 1989. She has worked with Wildlife Rehabbers and been the vet of record for multiple Wildlife Rescue Centres across Ontario. With out Dr. Maine’s help hundreds if not thousands of wild animals in Ontario would have died .

The awards are given out by Ontario Wildlife Rescue (OWR). For more information on the winners go to https://www.ontariowildliferescue.ca/fame/ . Ontario Wildlife Rescue works with over 50 Wildlife Rescue Centres (Wildlife Rehabbers) across the province. Wildlife Rescue Centres take in injured and orphaned wild animals, rehabilitate and release them back into the wilds. Most Centres are run by volunteers and get no support from any level of government. They are completely dependent on the public for support. Ontario Wildlife Rescue connects the public with wildlife rescue centres (www.ontariowildliferescue.ca). OWR also help find resources (food, medical supplies and veterinarians) for Wildlife Centres across Ontario.