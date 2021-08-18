West Parry Sound OPP Find Impaired Driver On Hwy. 400

On August 13, 2021 at 8 p.m., West Parry Sound OPP responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver on Highway 400. Officers stopped a vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, William Parr, 53 years-of-age of Essex, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on September 30, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 59th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2021.