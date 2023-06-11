Week Of Welcome Coming To Orillia On June 14

Join the City of Orillia on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orillia Public Library, located at 36 Mississaga St. W., for the City of Orillia’s Week of Welcome celebration.

The Week of Welcome – Orillia event aims to celebrate the diversity of the city and ensure that newcomers and immigrants feel supported and connected in the community.

Learn about the public services that are available to local residents, including fire and emergency services, garbage and recycling collection, Council services, and property tax information; take tours of the Orillia Public Library and Orillia Opera House; and more.

“We are excited to be a host municipality for the inaugural Week of Welcome to meet with community members who are new to the Orillia area,” said Orillia Mayor Don McIsaac. “This event is a fantastic opportunity for new residents to learn about City services, local attractions and offerings, and get more familiar with the support programs available through our dedicated community organizations.”

The City of Orillia is working with the Simcoe County Local Immigration Partnership to host the area’s first Week of Welcome, which is taking place from June 10 to 16. Five events are scheduled throughout the week, including June 12 in Innisfil; June 13 in New Tecumseth; June 14 in Orillia; June 15 in Barrie; and June 16 in Collingwood. For more information on all the events, visit simcoe.ca/wow.

“Simcoe County is now home to 82,000 immigrants, and next week to kick off Week of Welcome, we will proudly welcome approximately 40 new Canadians at the Citizenship Ceremony at the County Administration Centre,” said Warden Basil Clarke. “Week of Welcome is a great opportunity to engage new residents and share information about our wide range of community services and supports throughout Simcoe County.”

Week of Welcome is hosted in partnership with the County of Simcoe, Ethnic Mosaic Alliance and member municipalities. Funding has been provided by Canada’s Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.