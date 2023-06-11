Much Needed Rain Expected Tonight Ending By Tuesday Morning

Special weather statement issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Current details:

Rain, heavy at times, is expected tonight ending by Tuesday morning.

Timing: Tonight ending Tuesday morning.

Hazard: Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 millimeters with locally higher amounts possible.

Discussion:

A wet start to the week is expected as a low pressure system pushes into the Great Lakes basin tonight. Rain from this low will continue to push in across the region tonight, continuing through Monday and then tapering off by early Tuesday morning. Heaviest rainfall is expected Monday afternoon.

Rainfall amounts across the region are expected to be near 30 to 50 millimeters with locally higher amounts possible by the time rain clears out early Tuesday morning. There still remains some uncertainty with rainfall amounts and the exact track of the low. An upgrade to rainfall warning may be required.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.