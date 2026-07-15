Warnings And Charges Issued After Commercial Motor Vehicle inspections In Orillia

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted Commercial Motor Vehicle inspections.

On July 14, 2026, Officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP along with members from the OPP Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team and Ministry of Transportation Inspectors conducted Commercial Motor Vehicle enforcement within the Orillia area. The OPP works tirelessly to ensure the safety of their community and ensure the roads are safe from preventable dangers. Through active patrols, a strong partnership with our community (resulting in numerous public generated traffic complaints), the OPP inspected twenty-nine (29) CMV’s, two (2) CMV’s were taken out of service, thirty-three (33) Provincial Offence Act (POA) charges were issued, and eleven (11) Level one (1) inspections were completed.

Additionally; On July 13, 2025, officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP arrested and charged three (3) individuals with impaired related charges after three separate incidents occurred overnight. Two of the incidents involved motor vehicle collisions. As a result;

A 71-year-old, from Orillia; a 30-year-old from Barrie and a 50-year-old from Orillia have been charged with impaired related charges.

All drivers charged with Impaired driving will have their drivers licence suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for 7 days. The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information by contacting Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.