CAA Survey Finds: Ontario Families Feeling Impact Of Higher Gas Prices In Their Daily Lives

Seven-in-ten Ontarians aged 35 to 54 say rising gas prices are affecting their day-to-day activities, as fuel costs continue to put pressure on household budgets and force many families to make difficult trade-offs in how they drive, spend and plan their daily lives, according to a new survey from CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO).

The findings highlight how higher fuel costs are contributing to broader affordability challenges, with many families driving less, cutting back on discretionary spending and reducing everyday purchases such as takeout meals and coffee to keep spending in check.

“For many Ontario families, higher gas prices aren’t just affecting how often they fill up the tank, they’re changing everyday decisions about where they go, what they buy and how they spend their money,” says Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice president, government & community relations for CAA SCO.

Many households report driving less, cutting back on discretionary spending and reducing small but regular purchases such as takeout meals and coffee to manage rising costs.

Affordability pressures are reshaping summer plans

While summer is typically a time for travel and recreation, rising fuel costs are making it harder for families to fully participate in the activities they enjoy. Nearly seven in ten Ontarians aged 35 to 54 say gas prices are affecting their recreational activities and vacation plans, with many scaling back or rethinking how they spend their time off.

For many, gas prices around $2.10 per litre represent a tipping point where driving habits and travel decisions begin to shift. Among those planning road trips, nearly six in ten say rising gas prices will influence their plans, often resulting in fewer trips, closer destinations or tighter budgets.

“Families are doing their best to preserve important moments like vacations and day trips, but affordability pressures are forcing more careful planning,” adds Di Felice.

CAA calls for continued focus on affordability for drivers

CAA SCO says the findings underscore the need to keep affordability front of mind when it comes to policies and decisions that impact drivers.

“Transportation is a daily necessity for many Ontarians, not a luxury,” says Di Felice. “When fuel costs rise, it affects everything from commuting to grocery runs and adds to the financial strain households are already feeling.”

CAA SCO continues to advocate for practical solutions that help keep mobility accessible and affordable, while supporting consumers with tools and advice to manage rising costs.

Practical steps to help stretch your fuel budget

To help mitigate the impact of higher fuel costs, CAA SCO encourages drivers to take simple steps to improve efficiency and reduce unnecessary spending for their summer road trip plans:

Plan routes in advance to avoid backtracking and unnecessary mileage: Plan the most efficient route to your destination and avoid backtracking and unnecessary mileage.

Plan the most efficient route to your destination and avoid backtracking and unnecessary mileage. Remove extra weight from your vehicle: Reducing your vehicle’s weight can help improve your fuel efficiency when on trips.

Reducing your vehicle’s weight can help improve your fuel efficiency when on trips. Avoid leaving your rooftop luggage carriers or bike racks on your vehicles when you are not using them: Items on top of the car significantly increase aerodynamic drag, reducing fuel economy.

Items on top of the car significantly increase aerodynamic drag, reducing fuel economy. Control your speed: Fuel consumption starts to increase above 90-105 km/h. For long stretches of road ahead, use cruise control to maintain your speed to save fuel.

Fuel consumption starts to increase above 90-105 km/h. For long stretches of road ahead, use cruise control to maintain your speed to save fuel. Drive conservatively: If you find yourself stuck in long weekend traffic, avoid rapid acceleration and hard braking, which can lower fuel economy by 15 to 30 per cent at highway speeds and 10 to 40 per cent in stop-and-go traffic.

If you find yourself stuck in long weekend traffic, avoid rapid acceleration and hard braking, which can lower fuel economy by 15 to 30 per cent at highway speeds and 10 to 40 per cent in stop-and-go traffic. Keep up with regular car maintenance: Underinflated tires increase fuel consumption by up to four per cent. With regular maintenance services, you can help your vehicle run more efficiently.

Underinflated tires increase fuel consumption by up to four per cent. With regular maintenance services, you can help your vehicle run more efficiently. Take advantage of reward programs and tools to find lower prices: CAA members save three cents per litre when they load their membership card in the Shell app or use it at the pump.

“These small actions can help drivers keep their summer road trip plans while managing their budgets more effectively,” adds Di Felice.

CAA South Central Ontario continues to provide timely information and practical advice to help Ontarians navigate rising costs and stay mobile year-round.

For more information on how to make the most out of your tank, please visit: https://www.caasco.com/membership/member-benefits/shell

Methodology

This report presents the findings of a survey conducted by Ipsos from May 27 to June 4, 2026. For this survey, a sample of 1,000 adult Ontario residents were surveyed online, with sample sourced through the Ipsos panel. Data was weighted by region, age and gender, in accordance with Census proportions. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. The Ontario (n=1,000) data are accurate to within ± 3.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had the entire Ontario population aged 18+ been polled.