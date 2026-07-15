Pride Week Hits The Streets Of Muskoka With Exciting Events Planned

Muskoka Pride to hold events across Muskoka, July 18 – 26, in celebration of Muskoka

Pride Week

Muskoka Pride has announced that July 18th

through 26th is the 2026 Muskoka Pride Week. The annual week of activities celebrates the

Muskoka two spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (2SLGBTQ+) community.

This is the 18th year that Muskoka Pride has held Pride Week events, explains Steph Taylor,

President of Muskoka Pride. “Last year’s Festival and Parade were a huge success, with more

people in attendance than ever before. We are thrilled to once again hold a week of events

throughout the communities in Muskoka.”

Muskoka Pride board member Shawn Forth explains, “It is so important for members of the

2SLGBTQ+ community to see themselves represented in the greater community. When you

identify as 2SLGBTQ+ and grow up in a small community, you can feel isolated and as if you are the only one. It is important for there to be 2SLGBTQ+ visibility in our communities.”

This year’s Muskoka Pride Week theme is “Still here. Still fighting. Still proud!”

“The theme carries profound meaning for the 2SLGBTQ+ community,” Forth explains. “It is a powerful statement of resilience, visibility, and community in a time when 2SLGBTQ+ people across Canada continue to face both progress and pushback.”

He continues, “Muskoka Pride Week honours the strength of 2SLGBTQ+ people across

generations, while recognizing the continued importance of advocacy, inclusion, and joy. In

Muskoka and beyond, Pride remains both a celebration and a commitment: to stand together, support one another, and proudly take up space in every community.”

Forth further explains that the past several years (and the past 2 years in particular) have seen a significant rise in homophobia and transphobia across North America, and even right here in Muskoka. “We have seen a significant increase in online hate speech on social media posts.

There have been many incidents of homophobic graffiti in Muskoka, and protests held regarding 2SLGBTQ+ visibility in schools. Events that promote 2SLGBTQ+ visibility and inclusion are needed now more than ever,” he explains.

9 DAYS OF EVENTS

Muskoka Pride Week will feature dynamic events throughout Muskoka over nine days.

LAUNCH WEEKEND & DRAG PERFORMANCES

Pride Week kicks off on Saturday, July 18th with the annual Six Mile Lake Pride Boat Parade

in Georgian Bay Township starting at 1:00 PM from Six Mile Lake Provincial Park.

Immediately following the parade at 3:30 PM, the celebration moves ashore for the high-energy Six Mile Lake Drag Show hosted by the Simcoe-Muskoka Drag Collective at the shop, At The Lake, on Six Mile Lake. This lakeside show is free to attend.

On Sunday, July 19th, community members can attend a special Pride Church Service at

10:30 AM at Trinity United Church in Gravenhurst, followed by refreshments. Later at 12:00 PM, the Simcoe-Muskoka Drag Collective hosts a Drag Brunch at The Griffin Pub in downtown Bracebridge as a “Pay What You Can” event supporting Mind-Aid Muskoka.

FLAG RAISINGS

All municipalities in Muskoka will be raising the Progress Pride flag on Monday July 20th.

Members of the public are encouraged to join us for ceremonies at their local municipality office to celebrate the annual flag raising. The schedule can be found at www.muskokakpride.com

LIVE MUSIC, THEATRE, AND SALONS

Art and resistance come together on Sunday, July 19th at 2:00 PM with Beautiful City – An

Afternoon Salon of Resistance and Hope at Trinity United Church in Huntsville, featuring

celebrated pianist Thomas Buckley and Artistic Director Autumn Smith ($30 tickets).

The theatrical energy continues Monday, July 20th at 7:30 PM at Bracebridge Hall with Sing

Out Louise: A Backwards Broadway Cabaret, turning classic show tunes upside down ($20

tickets).

On Tuesday, July 21st, the big screen takes over with the Grand Finale of the Muskoka Queer Film Festival – Pride in Many Voices at the Rene M Caisse Theatre in Bracebridge. Doors open at 6:30 PM for a spectacular screening of 11 international short films ($15 tickets)

CREATIVE & FAMILY-FRIENDLY HIGHLIGHTS

• Paint & Sip (Tuesday, July 21, 2:00 PM): Join local artist Ann Marie Taylor at the

Gravenhurst Scout Hall for a relaxing afternoon of watercolor painting and delicious non

alcoholic mocktails (Pay What You Can).

• Rainbow Storytime (Wednesday, July 22, 4:00 PM): A family-friendly, drop-in puppet

show and sock-puppet making session with Sandy at the Gravenhurst Public Library.

• Mini-Golf with Pride (Thursday, July 23, 1:00 PM): Head to Northern Escapades Mini

Putt in Bracebridge for the annual tournament, featuring a special $3 entry fee using the

promo code “Muskoka Pride” (1PM to 5PM only).

• Pride Paddle (Friday, July 24, 1:00 PM): Take to the water on the Muskoka River!

Meet at the Kelvin Grove Park boat launch in Bracebridge with your kayak, canoe, or

SUP.

• Unwind on Saturday, July 25th from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM for a relaxed afternoon of

sunshine and queer joy at the Pride on the Beach party at Muskoka Beach in

Gravenhurst.

NIGHTLIFE & DRAG SHOWS Comedy lovers can look forward to Muskoka Pride Comedy Night – Gay AF Comedy on Wednesday, July 22nd at Smokin’ Hot BBQ in Huntsville (Doors 6:00 PM, Show 8:00 PM), featuring top Ontario queer stand-up talent ($20 advance / $25 door, 19+).

On Thursday, July 23rd, Sawdust City Brewery in Gravenhurst hosts the Sawdust City Drag

Show – Queer Anthems at 8:00 PM, a free-admission event filled with dazzling community

expression. The star-studded Cottage Country Drag Festival hits the Algonquin Theatre stage in Huntsville on Friday, July 24th at 8:00 PM, headlining Canada’s Drag Race star Karamilk alongside The Spice Queens.

THE GRAND FINALE: FESTIVAL & PARADE

Muskoka Pride Week concludes on Sunday, July 26th with our largest celebrations. The 18th Annual Muskoka Pride Festival takes over Memorial Park in downtown Bracebridge from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, showcasing over 50 vendors, food trucks, family activities, live music from Broadtree, and performances from several local drag performers.

The centerpiece Muskoka Pride Parade will march down Manitoba Street at 12:30 PM, starting from Memorial Park. Everyone is invited to bring their flags, show their colours, and line the sidewalks to celebrate visibility and inclusion.

Everyone, no matter how you identify, is welcome to attend Muskoka Pride events.

Muskoka Pride receives funding from the Government of Canada through the Local Festivals – Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage grant.

We would like to thank our Signature Sponsor: TD Bank through TD Ready Commitment, our Silver Sponsor: McMaster’s Fine Food of Muskoka, and our Bronze Sponsor: The Town of Bracebridge through the Event Tourism grant.

To see a full schedule of events go to www.muskokapride.com or click “Events” on the

Muskoka Pride Facebook Page.