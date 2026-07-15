Total Fire Ban In Effect For All Of Muskoka

The Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs has raised the Fire Danger Rating to Extreme, and a total fire ban is now in effect until further notice.

NO fires of any type are permitted;

fires of any type are permitted; NO fires are permitted for cooking or warmth; and

fires are permitted for cooking or warmth; and NO fireworks are allowed.

The prolonged hot, dry weather has created dangerous conditions that significantly increase the risk of wildfire. To protect people, property, and natural areas, all outdoor burning is strictly prohibited. Residents and visitors are reminded that the use of outdoor fire pits, burn barrels, campfires, brush fires and chimineas is strictly prohibited while the ban remains in effect.

The Town of Bracebridge and the Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs are asking everyone to do their part to reduce the risk of wildfire by respecting the fire ban and avoiding activities that could create sparks or ignite dry vegetation.

For more information on the current fire danger rating, visit bracebridge.ca/firedangerrating or

call 1-877-847-1577.