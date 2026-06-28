Want Steakhouse Results At Home? Avoid These Four Grilling Mistakes

By
Muskoka411 Staff
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Simple fixes to help home cooks achieve juicier, more flavourful results during National Steak Month and beyond
Nothing says summer like a sizzling steak on the grill.
But many backyard barbecues are falling short of steakhouse-quality results. While premium equipment can elevate the experience, technique remains the most important factor in achieving consistent results – often making the difference between a juicy, flavourful steak and one that misses the mark on texture and doneness.
“Steaks are an expensive cut of meat, so it’s worth taking a few extra steps to get them right on the grill,” says Garry Scott, Vice President of Marketing at Napoleon. “The good news is that small adjustments in timing and technique can make a noticeable difference in the final result.”
With June recognized as National Steak Month and the unofficial kickoff to the summer grill season, Napoleon is highlighting four common steak-grilling mistakes – and how small adjustments that can help improve results.
“The difference between a good steak and a great one often comes down to a few simple habits,” says Scott. “Mastering those basics can completely elevate your steak from good to great.”
Napoleon offers a range of barbeques for every grilling skill level. From beginner to pro, there are a variety of options and grilling tools to help cook the most tender meat and mouthwatering dishes.

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