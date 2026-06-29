Know The E-Bike Rules And Regulations Before You Ride

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding the public of the rules and regulations governing e-bikes before taking to the road or trail this summer.

As the use of e-bikes continues to grow across communities in Central Region, it is important for riders to recognize that e-bikes, also known as power-assisted bicycles, are subject to Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act and Ontario Regulation 369/09.

To be legally operated, an e-bike must meet the following requirements:

• Be equipped with operable pedals

• Have an electric motor rated at 500 watts or less

• Have a maximum assisted speed of 32 km/h

• Weigh no more than 120 kg, including the battery

• Be equipped with two independent braking systems

• Have the battery and motor securely fastened to the frame

• Have all electrical terminals properly insulated

• Meet all Ontario equipment standards

E-bike riders must also:

• Be at least 16 years of age

• Wear an approved bicycle or motorcycle helmet

• Follow the same rules of the road as cyclists

• Refrain from riding on controlled-access highways

Riders should also be aware that municipalities may have additional bylaws or restrictions in place that limit where e-bikes can be used, including on certain pathways, trails, or waterfront areas. Always watch for posted signage and follow local regulations.

Unlike motor vehicles, e-bike operators are not required to have a driver’s licence, vehicle registration, licence plates, or insurance.

As more residents turn to e-bikes as a convenient and environmentally friendly mode of transportation, the OPP encourages all riders to prioritize safety, remain aware of their surroundings, and respect the rules of the road.

Traffic safety is a shared responsibility. By understanding and following the laws, riders can help ensure safe and enjoyable travel for everyone in our communities.

If you observe unsafe or concerning behaviour on the road, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 in an emergency. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online.