Dysart Et Al Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

Members from the City of Kawartha Lakes Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) entered into an impaired driving investigation following a traffic complaint.

On Thursday June 25, 2026 at approximately 6:10 pm, officers were dispatched to a possible impaired driver on Monck Road near Head Lake. The driver was located, arrested and charged with impaired driving related offences under the Criminal Code of Canada.

William Faulkner, 56-year-old of Dysart Et Al, was charged with:

Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay at a later date. The drivers licence was suspended for 90 days and the motor vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The Ontario Provincial Police is committed to serving our province by protecting its’ citizens, upholding the law and preserving public safety.