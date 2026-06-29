Lighthouse Celebrates $8,398 Success Of The Orange Door Project At Orillia Home Depot

The Lighthouse is thrilled to celebrate the tremendous success of the recent

Orange Door Project fundraising campaign, in partnership with The Home Depot Canada

Foundation and the Orillia Home Depot store. Thanks to an overwhelming wave of local

generosity, the campaign officially surpassed its initial fundraising target.

The Orange Door Project is The Home Depot Canada Foundation’s semi-annual initiative

dedicated to preventing and ending youth homelessness across Canada. Throughout the

campaign, which ran from May 12 to June 14, 2026, customers were invited to donate $3, $5, or $10 at the checkout or online. True to the campaign’s mission, 100% of the funds raised at the Orillia location stay right here in the community to directly support housing and outreach services for local youth at The Lighthouse.

A massive thank you goes out to the incredible staff and associates at the Orillia Home Depot, led by store manager Larry Timbers. Their enthusiastic encouragement at the cash registers, alongside a highly successful foundation matching day on May 23, propelled the campaign past its original $7,000 goal, ultimately raising $8,398.

“This fundraiser is a powerful reminder that our community shows up for its most

vulnerable neighbours,” said Dale Rowe, Executive Director of The Lighthouse.

“We are deeply grateful to Home Depot for choosing to stand with us. Their

leadership and compassion will have a real impact on the lives of people who need

it most.”

With youth aged 16 to 24 making up roughly 20% of Canada’s homeless population, these

funds will immediately go to work on the front lines. The proceeds will benefit both our Youth Outreach Team and emergency shelter program, helping us provide critical shelter beds, deliver emergency supplies, food, and hygiene products, and connect vulnerable young people to vital mental health counselling, housing resources, and employment support.

The Lighthouse relies heavily on community partnerships, dedicated donors, and volunteers to meet the growing need for shelter and wrap-around services. In a time of rising housing

insecurity across the region, the success of this campaign shows that our community is

dedicated to being a part of the solution.

If you were unable to donate during the campaign period but would still like to support youth experiencing homelessness, donations can be made year-round at orillialighthouse.ca/give.