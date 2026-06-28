OPP Calls For Safe Choices This Canada Day Week

With Ontario residents and visitors taking to highways and roads for the Canada Day week, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is counting on all road users to help ensure everyone makes it to and from their destinations safely.

This year, 164 people have died in collisions on OPP-patrolled roads. The top four factors in roadway fatalities continue to be speeding, impairment through alcohol and drugs, distracted driving and failure to wear a seatbelt.

The public can expect to see an increased OPP presence across the province, with officers actively targeting dangerous driving behaviours during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

Whether you are a driver or a passenger, you can play a role as a road safety partner. If you spot dangerous driving or suspect a driver may be impaired, call 9-1-1 immediately. One call can make a difference – and could save a life.

Beyond our roadways, the OPP is also counting on boaters, paddlers and off-roaders to make safety a priority. Accidents can happen at any moment, but wearing the right gear, like a lifejacket or helmet, can reduce the risk of serious injury and help ensure you make it home to see another adventure.

The OPP is committed to keeping people safe on close to 100,000 kilometres of water­ways and trails, and more than 130,000 kilometres of roadway.

Together, let’s make safety a top priority and prevent avoidable tragedies this Canada Day week.