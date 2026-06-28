Individual Fined For Hunting Ducks From A Moving Boat

An individual from Southern Ontario has been fined $2,500 for the following hunting violations against migratory birds:

Liam Comerford of Killaloe pleaded guilty to hunting migratory birds from a moving motorboat, contrary to the Migratory Birds Regulations. Comerford was fined $2,500 and is prohibited from applying for a migratory game bird hunting permit for three years.

The Ontario Court of Justice heard that on September 28, 2025, conservation officers were conducting a patrol near Cole’s Creek off Golden Lake. A hunter was observed shooting at ducks from a moving motorboat while collecting decoys. The conservation officers later observed hunters proceeding upstream on Cole’s Creek and multiple shots being fired at ducks flying overhead while the boat was being driven. Upon arrival back at the launch, the officers’ investigation revealed that Comerford had been shooting from the motorboat while it was being driven by another hunter.

Justice of the Peace Jennifer L. Grant heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Pembroke, on April 20, 2026.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/MNRTips.