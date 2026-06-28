Tay Township Resident Charged With Impaired After Several Complaints

Police laid impaired driving charges Saturday following reports of concerning driving behaviour in Tay Township.

On Saturday, June 27, 2026, at approximately 11:20 a.m., members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to multiple complaints of a pickup truck driving erratically in the area of Highway 12 and Reeves Road.

Callers reported the vehicle was leaving the roadway, had struck a sign, and eventually came to a stop on a nearby private laneway. Officers arrived in the area shortly after and located the suspect vehicle parked at a residence.

Through the investigation, officers identified the driver and observed signs of impairment. The individual was arrested and transported to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment for further testing, where it was determined the driver had consumed alcohol in excess of the legal limit.

As a result of the investigation, Gary Sweet 61 years, of Tay Township, has been charged with:

• Operation While Impaired

• Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on August 6, 2026. All drivers charged with impaired operation receive a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle being operated is impounded for seven days.

The OPP reminds motorists that impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of death on Ontario roads. Drivers are urged to plan ahead and never drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs. Anyone who suspects an impaired driver is encouraged to call 911.