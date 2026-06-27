Concerts On The Dock Series Returns To Huntsville

The well-loved music event series, Concerts on the Dock, is returning to downtown Huntsville this summer. Town Dock Park is the place to be for fabulous live music every Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. throughout July and August, so bring a toonie, a chair and a friend!

“We are excited to once again treat the community to several weeks of great entertainment in the beautiful setting along the Muskoka River,” says Matt Huddlestone, Manager of the Algonquin Theatre. “With a wide range of genres, these concerts are a great way for the public to take a mid-week break and enjoy an evening of live music in downtown Huntsville.”

2026 Lineup

July 1 – HTC Canadian Cabaret

July 8 – Northern Lights Steel Drum Orchestra

July 15 – Muskoka Concert Band

July 22 – Sean Cotton

July 29 – Alexis Taylor

August 5 – Rich Howard

August 12 – Cameron of Lochiel Pipes and Drums

August 19 – Leah Leslie

August 26 – Rob Seymour

The Concerts on the Dock series is a family-friendly event, and anyone attending is encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a donation for the performing artist.

Held on the shore of the Muskoka River, Concerts on the Dock take place just steps away from Huntsville’s vibrant downtown. Enjoy the sights, shops, and restaurants that historic downtown Huntsville has to offer before settling in for an evening of live music.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be cancelled and not rescheduled. Any cancellations will be announced on the Town of Huntsville and Algonquin Theatre social media channels ahead of the event.

For more information on the Concerts on the Dock series, visit algonquintheatre.ca.