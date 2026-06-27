Beat The Heat: Health Unit Provides Cooling Tips

Summer has officially started and the weather will be warming up. To help residents prepare for extreme heat events, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reminds residents to watch for signs of heat-illness and take steps to stay cool and healthy.

Extreme heat can cause serious, life-threatening health problems. To stay safe, go to cool places such as air-conditioned spaces, shaded areas or public buildings like libraries and malls. Take breaks from the heat, drink water often, even if you are not thirsty, and limit alcohol and caffeine.

Avoid strenuous activity and plan outdoor tasks for cooler times of the day. Keep your home cool by closing blinds during the day and opening windows at night if it is cooler outside. Use air conditioning if available and do not rely on fans alone to cool down.

Wear light, loose clothing and protect yourself from the sun with a hat and sunglasses. Check on family, friends and neighbours, especially those at higher risk. If you live alone or need extra support, arrange for someone to check on you regularly.

While anyone can be affected, people at greater risk include infants and young children, older adults and those with chronic health conditions. People who live alone, do not have access to cool indoor spaces, or who work or exercise in the heat are also more vulnerable.

Heat can make you sick quickly. It can cause dehydration, heat cramps, heat rash, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. It can also worsen existing health conditions, such as lung and heart problems, and may affect mental health, causing changes in mood or behaviour.

Watch for early warning signs of heat illness, including headache, nausea, irritability, weakness, fatigue, light-headedness or dizziness. Some people may become disoriented or confused.

Other signs include extreme thirst, peeing less than usual or having dark yellow pee, skin rash, muscle cramps or very warm, sweaty skin, as well as a faster heart rate or a body temperature of about 38 C.

Mild to moderate symptoms can quickly become severe. Act right away: move to a cool place, drink water and cool your body. If symptoms worsen or you are unsure what to do, contact a health-care provider, call 811 or visit Health811.

Severe symptoms include vomiting, fainting or being hard to wake, confusion, trouble speaking or moving, and hot, flushed or pale skin with little or no sweating. Other signs include little or no urination, rapid breathing or a fast heartbeat, and a body temperature over 39 C. Severe heat illness and heat stroke are medical emergencies. Call 911 right away.

Extreme heat warnings are issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada in Simcoe County and the District of Muskoka when daytime temperatures are expected to reach at least 31 C and overnight temperatures are at least 20 C, or when the humidex reaches at least 40 C for a minimum of two days.

For more information about extreme heat, visit the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit website at smdhu.org/heat.