Habitat For Humanity Ontario Gateway North Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors of Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North is

pleased to announce the appointment of Meghan Taylor as the organization’s new Chief

Executive Officer.

Most recently serving as Senior Director, Operations, Taylor brings more than 12 years of

progressive leadership experience at Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North, spanning operations, finance, and communications, coupled with a deep commitment to community impact and organizational excellence. Throughout her career, she has built a reputation as a collaborative leader who combines strategic thinking with a strong focus on people, performance, and organizational growth.

As CEO, Taylor will guide Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North in its mission to bring communities together to help families build strength, stability, and independence through affordable housing and equity-building programs. She will lead the organization’s efforts to expand housing opportunities, including the landmark 21-unit Generation Homes housing project in Bracebridge, in collaboration with Greystone Project Management Inc. and the District Municipality of Muskoka.

“Meghan is an inspiring and values-driven leader whose experience, vision, and commitment to community align deeply with Habitat’s mission,” said Ken Lung, chairman of the Board of Directors. “As the need for affordable housing continues to grow across our region, we are excited to welcome Meghan in her new role and look forward to the leadership she will bring as we continue building homes, communities, and hope.”

Taylor steps into the role of CEO at a time of significant opportunity and momentum. With

affordable housing challenges affecting communities across the province, Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North continues to expand its impact through affordable homeownership, rental housing initiatives, ReStore operations, and community partnerships.

“It’s a privilege to take on this role and continue the important work of Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North,” said Taylor. “Every day, I see the difference safe and affordable housing makes in the lives of individuals and families. Housing provides a foundation for stability, opportunity, and a sense of belonging. I look forward to working alongside the talented staff, volunteers, donors, partners, and supporters who make Habitat’s work possible as we build on our legacy and expand our impact across the communities we serve.”

The Board of Directors extends its gratitude to everyone who contributed to the leadership

transition process and offers its heartfelt thanks to outgoing CEO Kimberley Woodcock, whose commitment and contributions have helped shape the organization and advance its mission.

Taylor has assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective June 17, 2026