Traffic Complaint Leads To Impaired Driving Charge On Hwy. 400 In Seguin

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police lay impaired charges after traffic complaint of a commercial motor vehicle driving in dangerous manner.

On June 23, 2026, the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint on Highway 400 regarding a southbound commercial motor vehicle swerving within its lane, striking the shoulder, crossing the centre line, and nearly causing collisions with other motorists.

Police located and stopped the vehicle. Upon speaking with the driver, officers observed signs of impairment. A Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) was completed with the driver, who was arrested for impaired operation as a result.

Manpreet Singh, a 27-year-old of Brantford, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Dangerous operation

· Window obstructed

· Fail to surrender insurance card

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on August 20, 2026. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

If you suspect a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1 immediately. Try to provide the vehicle’s location, direction of travel, licence plate number, and a description of the vehicle.

Impaired driving remains one of the leading causes of preventable deaths on Ontario roads. Your call could prevent a serious collision and help keep our roads safe for everyone.