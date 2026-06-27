Two People Deceased After Fatal Collision On Hwy. 69 in Pointe-Au-Baril

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a motor vehicle collision involving one vehicle where two people have died.

On June 27, 2026, at approximately 4:30 a.m., the West Parry Sound OPP with the responded to a motor vehicle collision involving on vehicles on Highway 69 in Pointe-Au-Baril, Archipelago Township.

The investigation is on-going with the assistance of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E) team. The highway will be closed for several hours.

Further information will be provided when available.

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