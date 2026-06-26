CGMH Doubles Mammography Capacity With Second Suite And Two New State‑Of‑The‑Art Machines

To meet the growing needs of the South Georgian Bay region, Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) has expanded its mammography program, increasing capacity and improving access to both diagnostic and breast‑screening services.

“The hospital has replaced its 12‑year‑old mammography machine and added a second, fully equipped mammography suite. Together, these upgrades double CGMH’s mammography capacity and introduce advanced diagnostic capabilities that extend well beyond traditional screening,” says Michael Lacroix, CGMH President and CEO. The second suite will focus on in‑depth assessments and will offer contrast‑enhanced mammography – an important tool for improved cancer detection, particularly in patients with dense breast tissue.

With this addition, CGMH will be among a select group of hospitals in Ontario offering contrast‑enhanced mammography, expected to be fully implemented by Fall 2026.

Key enhancements for patients and the community include:

3D ‑ guided (stereotactic) biopsies for greater precision in targeting abnormalities

Contrast ‑ enhanced mammography to highlight potential cancers by tracking contrast dye within breast tissue (beginning Fall 2026)

These advancements are especially valuable for identifying cancers that may be hidden within dense breast tissue and not visible on ultrasound. At the heart of this work is a simple but powerful goal: to detect breast cancer at an earlier stage, supporting less invasive surgery and more effective treatment options.

“The expansion also allows one mammography unit to focus primarily on screening mammograms, helping reduce the growing waitlist and increasing access to breast‑screening services through the Ontario Breast Screening Program (OBSP). In the past fiscal year alone, CGMH performed 7,645 mammograms, including 5,670 for OBSP patients,” says Jamey Gilroy, Manager of Diagnostic Imaging and Echocardiography.

CGMH extends its sincere thanks to the generous leadership of the late Teri Yamada and her husband Doug Moxon, who matched donations up to $375,000 through the 2024 Tree of Life campaign. Additional thanks go to 100+ Women Who Care, South Georgian Triangle, for their $25,500 contribution, and to every community member whose support helped bring this innovative technology to our hospital.

“This milestone reflects what is possible when our community comes together to invest in better health care today and into the future, as we work to bring Tomorrow’s Hospital for South Georgian Bay to fruition,” says Sandra Taylor, CGMH Foundation President and CEO.