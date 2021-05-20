Volunteer, Donate Or Register For The Crohn’s And Colitis Canada’s 26th Annual Gutsy Walk

About Crohn’s and Colitis Canada’s 26th Annual Gutsy Walk

Gutsy Walk is taking place as a virtual event on Sunday, June 6, 2021

What is Gutsy Walk?

· Gutsy Walk is an annual nationwide event that brings communities from coast to coast together to show support for the 270,000 Canadians living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and raises funds for much-needed research and support programs.

· As Crohn’s and Colitis Canada’s largest research fundraiser, Gutsy Walk has raised over $46 million (CAD) since it first began in 1996 for research that

advances our understanding of Crohn’s and colitis, which helps improve quality of life for everyone facing these diseases and moves us closer to cures.

· Money raised through the event also funds vital support programs for people with Crohn’s or colitis and their caregivers.

· The fun-filled event is volunteer-driven with volunteer committees in 60 locations across the country making Gutsy Walk possible as they spread the word about the event and fundraise in their community.

· The volunteers are extremely committed to the cause with some individuals volunteering for all 26 Gutsy Walks.

How can someone participate in the virtual Gutsy Walk?

· Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Gutsy Walk is taking place as a virtual event to ensure everyone’s safety, health, and well-being.

· In the past, Gutsy Walk entailed a 5 km walk hosted at a park site, but our 2021 event looks a little bit different. This year, participants will take part in their own walk in their neighborhood or nearby park while staying within their bubble.

· A virtual celebration is taking place on event day, and Gutsy Walkers will show their support and help raise awareness by sharing pictures of their walk using

#gutsywalk on social media and tagging Crohn’s and Colitis Canada’s social media accounts.

· Crohn’s and Colitis Canada’s social media accounts include @getgutsycanada

(Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) and @ayezducran (Facebook and Twitter).

What is the fundraising goal for the 2021 Gutsy Walk?

· The fundraising goal is $2.2 million (CAD).

How much did Gutsy Walk raise in 2020?

· The 2020 Gutsy Walk raised over $1.8 million (CAD)

Why should members of the community participate?

· Life with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis can be lonely, debilitating, and unpredictable. By participating in Gutsy Walk, you are showing the 270,000

Canadians living with these diseases that they are not alone.

· Your support will make a lasting positive impact as you are creating awareness, raising critical funds that will support the next big breakthrough in IBD research,

and enable us to offer vital support programs to people with IBD and caregivers.

· Funds raised support research dedicated to discovering the causes and triggers of the diseases, enhancing or identifying new treatments, supporting symptom management, and discovering new ways to provide the very best care.

· With most of Crohn’s and Colitis Canada’s fundraising events cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we desperately need funds to continue investing in promising research and support programs.

How can members of the community register, donate, volunteer or learn more?

· You can volunteer, donate, register or learn more about Gutsy Walk at gutsywalk.ca or gutsyenmarche.ca.

· You can register for the event as an individual, create a team, or join a team.

· Available volunteer roles include coordinating a local Gutsy Walk committee, media relations, social media, community outreach, sponsorship, and many more.