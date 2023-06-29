Two People From Gravenhurst Face Drug Trafficking Charges

In June 2023, the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police conducted an investigation into drug trafficking in the Town of Gravenhurst.

On June 28, 2023, with the assistance of Bracebridge Detachment officers, investigators arrested two people on Veteran’s Way, in the Town of Gravenhurst. Police seized a quantity of fentanyl and cocaine along with drug trafficking paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged Whitney Wilson (39 years old, of Gravenhurst) with

– Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

– Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

– Fail to Comply with Probation

– Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Police have also charged Chelsea Shelton (28 years old, of Gravenhurst) with Fail to Comply with Release Order

Both accused were held in custody for a bail hearing on June 29, 2023, in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, Ontario.