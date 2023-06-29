Road Rage Incident On Hwy. 11 In Armour Township Results In Charges

On Wednesday June 28, 2023, at approximately 4:30p.m. members Almaguin Highlands OPP Detachment, investigated a road rage incident on Highway HWY 11. Police investigation revealed that the driver of a pickup truck started yelling at the complainant and then pointed an air gun at them.

Police stopped the suspect on Hwy 11 near Katrine Road and arrested and charged Telmo Galinha, 46 year-of-age from Adamsville New Brunswick with the following offences:

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· Pointing a firearm

· Assault with a weapon

The accused was released from police custody and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday August 10, 2023, in Sundridge Ontario.