Two People Face Drug Charges In Midland

A pair of males are facing charges after separate incidents in Midland.

Just after 9 p.m. on January 30, 2023 and officer noticed a vehicle being operated in a suspicious manner on William Street in the Town of Midland. The vehicle was stopped on Bayshore Drive and the officer had a conversation with the driver. The officer gathered grounds to believe that there was a controlled substance in the vehicle and the driver was placed under arrest. During a search of the vehicle and the driver, a quantity of suspected Fentanyl and a prohibited knife were located and seized.

As a result of this investigation, Martin Sauer, 48 years of Grimsby, ON faces the following charges contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and the Criminal Code:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Opioid

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon at Unauthorized Place

The accused was released on an Undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on March 9, 2023

At around 11:30 p.m. on January 30, 2023, a call was received by police regarding a suspicious male who was entering cars on Hannah Street in Midland. Police patrolled the area and observed the suspect who fled on foot. Police followed the footprints to a residence on Queen Street and arrested the suspect who was also wanted on outstanding charges. During a search, a quantity of suspected crack cocaine was located and seized

As a result of this investigation, Brandon Hamilton, 26 years old of Midland was charged with the following offence contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance

The accused was released on an Undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on March 16, 2023