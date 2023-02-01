Two People Charged With Shoplifting, Struck A Police Vehicle In Orillia

The Orillia OPP say they have charged two people with multiple offences following a shoplifting investigation at a local business, where the individuals fled and struck a police vehicle.

On January 26, 2023, around 5:45 pm, Orillia OPP officers were dispatched to a theft in progress from a Monarch Drive area business. With the assistance of store staff, police were able to locate two individuals who fled the scene in a vehicle as they departed the parking lot. As police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver struck a police vehicle causing significant damage to both vehicles. The investigation also revealed that the individuals were operating a stolen vehicle with stolen licence plates.

As a result of the investigation, two people have been charged.

Jasgeen Singh (age 24), of Brampton, was charged with:

· Assault Peace Officer with a Weapon

· Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

· Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

· Dangerous Operation

· Theft Under $5000- Shoplifting

· Failure to Comply with Release Order- Other Than to Attend Court – Three counts

Manvir Singh (age 24), of North York, was charged with:

· Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

· Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

· Theft Under $5000- Shoplifting

Both individuals were held for bail and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.