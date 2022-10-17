Two Impaired Drivers Over The Weekend, Both Found Asleep Behind The Wheel

Community members over the weekend called in two suspected impaired drivers and in both cases the drivers were found asleep at the scene by investigating OPP officers.

Officers from Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 10:53p.m. October 14, 2022 to a report of a possible impaired driver slumped over the steering wheel of a stopped vehicle on the shoulder of South Bay Road, Georgian Bay Township. The lone driver was awoken and spoken to by the officers who then entered into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of this investigation Morris J. KING 60 years of Georgian Bay Township has been charged criminally with Operation while impaired – alcohol and further with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 27, 2022 and as well, faces 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines and a seven day vehicle impound.

Earlier on October 14, 2022 at 6:36 a.m. officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been stationary in the intersection of Burke and Robert Streets, Penetanguishene for a significant length of time. Attending officers awoke and spoke with the lone driver and entered into an impaired driving investigation. Further investigation revealed a large quantity of Canadian currency along with a quantity of cocaine and fentanyl which was seized as part of the investigation.

Using the services of an drug recognition officer (DRE), the investigation concluded with Timothy John Nessman, 47 years of Midland, being charged with the following offences-

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 – in Canada

Have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date and as well, faces 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines and a seven day vehicle impound.

Officers conducted five R.I.D.E. check programs over the weekend and checked 119 drivers for signs of impaired driving and investigated thirteen vehicle collisions.

Educating the public about safe driving practices with our community safety partners is a priority, if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways or trails please “Make the Call” and dial 911 as impaired driving never ends well, please make a plan to get home safely.