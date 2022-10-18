Male Charged For Following Youths In Orillia

The Orillia OPP have laid charges following an investigation into reports of an individual following youths in a vehicle in Orillia.

On October 15, 2022, at 5:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to reports of a male who followed a youth on a trail near Sundial Drive. The young person contacted their parent, who attended the area and reported the incident to police. Officers responded to the area but did not locate the individual or their vehicle.

On October 15, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a second incident, where a group of youths were approached by an individual in a dark-coloured vehicle. The youths ran back to their residence and reported the incident to police.

Officers from the Orillia OPP Detachment requested the assistance of OPP Aviation Services, who immediately deployed to assist in the search for the vehicle. The investigation was continued by members of the Orillia OPP Crime Unit.

After an extensive investigation, the Orillia OPP have arrested and charged an individual related to both incidents.

Matthew Rooney-Forgues, age 29, of Brock Township has been charged with Criminal Harassment – four counts

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.