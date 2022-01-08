Two Deaths Suspected To Be Drug Overdoses In Parry Sound

Information is limited, but here is what we know so far.

The West Parry Sound OPP say between Wednesday and Thursday last week they responded with the West Parry Sound Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Unit to separate deaths involving two people suspected to be drug overdoses.

Police are continuing to investigate and if anyone has information surrounding these incidents, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

As a law enforcement organization, the OPP’s role in this crisis is to investigate opioid-related incidences with an acute focus on the apprehension of those who produce, import and traffic illegal drugs. The OPP is committed to supporting safe healthy communities to all Ontarians.