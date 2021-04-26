Two Bracebridge Wal Mart Employees Test Positive For COVID-19

Wal-Mart issued the following statement to Muskoka411

Two associates from our Bracebridge Walmart store (40 Depot Dr.) have recently tested positive for COVID-19. We’re keeping the associates in our thoughts and wish them a speedy recovery. We conducted a deep cleaning. Out of an abundance of caution, when an associate who works in one of our stores is confirmed as having tested positive, associates identified as being in close prolonged contact are directed to self-isolate. We are in contact with local public health. The associates last worked Apr. 18 and Apr. 20.

