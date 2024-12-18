TULLOCH renews $25,000 Business Cares Pledge to Support Huntsville Hospital Foundation

The Huntsville Hospital Foundation is proud to announce that TULLOCH, has renewed their generous $25,000 pledge to the Business Cares Initiative, continuing their investment in healthcare in our community.

‘We are thrilled to have TULLOCH renew their commitment to the Business Cares initiative’ said Trish Kruusmagi, Development Officer Events & Community Engagement. ‘Their ongoing generosity helps us fund advanced medical equipment and technology, directly enhancing patient care in our community.’

Mark Tulloch, President & CEO of TULLOCH, shared his thoughts on the renewed pledge: “At TULLOCH, we prioritize long-term community investment, and partnering with Huntsville Hospital Foundation furthers our goal of creating lasting benefits for the communities we live and work within.”

Since January 2016, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation Business Cares initiative has raised over $2 million to help our hospital acquire advanced technology and equipment. Thanks to the caring business leaders of our incredible town and the communities around it, the initiative continues to grow, and more business leaders continue to step up in support of our hospital.

Learn more about Huntsville Hospital Foundation or Business Cares initiative, please visit huntsvillehospitalfoundation.ca or call 705-789-4756.