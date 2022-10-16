Trick-Or-Treat At Muskoka Heritage Place October 31

Muskoka Heritage Place is pleased to announce The Great Pumpkin Trail family-friendly Hallowe’en event is back October 31, 2022 and it’s sure to excite, but not haunt, your ghouls and goblins. The community event, held at 88 Brunel Road in Huntsville, is a popular spot for families interested in a not-so-scary themed event, geared toward younger trick-or-treaters.

“Muskoka Heritage Place is a must-stop location for your family this Hallowe’en and an incredible opportunity to see our pioneer village completely transformed,” notes Jillian Jordan, Manager of Muskoka Heritage Place. “Every year community members and business sponsors compete to win our Halloween decorating contest awarded by Huntsville’s Mayor. Where each heritage building is decorated to create ghostly and eerie themed experiences for our guests, from haunted houses to movie-themed locations, character costumes and more.”

Everyone is welcome to attend the 32nd Annual Great Pumpkin Trail for a spook-tacular family friendly hallowe’en night.

Admission:

Doors open at 5:00pm and last entry is at 7:30pm.

Admission is $10.00 per family or $3.00 per head (which must be attached to a body).

Event Reminders:

This is an outdoor event and happens in rain, shine or snow… please dress for the weather

Please bring a bag or vessel to hold candy

Please leave pets at home; only registered service animals are permitted.

For additional event details please visit our Community Events Section at muskokaheritageplace.ca.